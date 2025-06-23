All Sections
Polish foreign minister: Events in Middle East will impact war in Ukraine

Khrystyna Bondarieva Monday, 23 June 2025, 11:12
Polish foreign minister: Events in Middle East will impact war in Ukraine
Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski. Photo: Getty Images

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has warned that the escalation of events in the Middle East will have a direct impact on the war in Ukraine, particularly due to rising oil prices.

Source: Sikorski at a meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sikorski thanked the Europeans in Geneva who attempted to prevent the escalation of events in the Middle East. He said the EU had done everything in its power in this situation. Meanwhile, he stressed that events in the region will have an impact on the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Sikorski pointed out that Russia has taken advantage of the situation to intensify its airstrikes and bombings, leading to yet another day of death in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.

Sikorski stressed that the escalation of tensions in the Middle East is pushing up oil prices, which increases revenues to the Russian budget.

He also expressed hope that the EU will approve its 18th package of sanctions against Russia this week.

Upon arriving at the meeting, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called for all diplomatic tools to be deployed to force Russia to negotiate.

Background: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has already urged the EU to take a proposal to ban Russian energy off the agenda due to the expected increase in energy prices following the bombing of Iran by the United States.

PolandRusso-Ukrainian war
