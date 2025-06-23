Ukraine's foreign minister in Brussels urges use of every diplomatic tool to force Putin to make peace

Russian leader Vladimir Putin responds to peace proposals with strikes on civilians, so now is the time to use every diplomatic tool to compel Russia to negotiate, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has said.

Source: Sybiha ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on 23 June, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The minister began his comments to the press by referring to yet another sleepless night in Kyiv.

Quote: "Another heavy missile attack on Ukrainian civilian targets. Many casualties. Seven people killed. So that's the real response of the Russian side to all peace efforts, to all peace proposals."

Details: Sybiha stressed that "Putin is a war maker" and that now is the time to deploy "all diplomatic instruments" to increase the cost of further Russian aggression.

Quote: "That’s why it’s so important that today I’m here. Ahead of us [we have] important international events – the NATO summit, the EU summit.

It’s a proper time to use all diplomatic instruments to force Russia to peace, to force Russia to negotiate. They have no reasons to sit around the negotiating table. So once again: sanctions, isolation, frozen assets."

Details: Sybiha is attending Monday’s meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council at the invitation of EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

Background: This week, the EU is expected to approve its 18th package of sanctions against Russia in response to its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

