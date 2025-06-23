Clinic for disabled children and former POWs destroyed in Russian attack

The Brain Stimulation Centre Bila Tserkva, a clinic in Kyiv Oblast where patients with disabilities underwent rehabilitation, has been destroyed in a Russian attack.

Source: the clinic on Facebook

Details: The centre provided rehabilitation for children from the Fastiv Training and Rehabilitation Centre, patients who had suffered a stroke, palliative care patients, and military personnel who had been wounded or captured.

Advertisement:

The Russian attack has destroyed the clinic's building, its rehabilitation and physiotherapy departments, and its inpatient unit.

The TulSun Foundation, which had supported the clinic for more than two years, said: "A direct strike has destroyed a clinic where children with disabilities used to be given a chance to live a full life."

That same night, a Russian missile hit the building of a lyceum (specialised secondary school) in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Odesa Oblast.

Education Minister Oksen Lisovyi said that part of the building was destroyed and a fire broke out.

Two people were killed and 12 injured. There were no students in the lyceum at the time of the strike, as the school was closed for the summer holidays.

"This is part of a targeted strategy of intimidation," Lisovyi said. "Russia doesn’t just hit targets – it strikes at our psychological resilience. Its goal is to create a sense of constant threat, to sow fear, to knock society out of its rhythm."

Background: Kyiv is still dealing with the aftermath of an overnight strike that killed at least nine people. Among the dead are a young family from Zhytomyr Oblast, a 11-year-old girl and her mother, and a married couple who were survived by their teenage son.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!