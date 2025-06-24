Russia loses 1,200 soldiers over past day
Tuesday, 24 June 2025, 07:07
Russia has lost 1,200 soldiers killed and wounded as well as 340 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 24 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,013,700 (+1,200) military personnel;
- 10,966 (+1) tanks;
- 22,879 (+7) armoured combat vehicles;
- 29,511 (+21) artillery systems;
- 1,424 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,188 (+0) air defence systems;
- 416 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 337 (+0) helicopters;
- 41,915 (+198) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,388 (+12) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 52,961 (+100) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,920 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
