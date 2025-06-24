Total of 165 combat clashes on front line, 54 of which on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Military equipment fires on the battlefield. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

There have been 165 combat engagements on the front line over the past day, with most of the clashes taking place on the Pokrovsk front where Ukrainian defenders repelled 54 Russian attacks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 24 June

Details: In total, 165 combat clashes on the front line have been recorded over the past 24 hours.

On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian defenders repelled ten Russian attacks. The Russians also conducted 12 airstrikes, dropping 22 guided bombs, and carried out 262 attacks, including eight from multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, Russian forces made seven unsuccessful attempts to advance towards the settlements of Dvorichna, Hlyboke, Vovchanski Khutory, Krasne Pershe and Fyholivka.

On the Kupiansk front, there were six Russian assaults, with Ukrainian defenders repelling attacks near the settlements of Kindrashivka and Kruhliakivka and towards Pishchane and Petropavlivka.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops attacked 24 times, attempting to advance near the settlements of Tverdokhlibove, Ridkodub, Karpivka and Kolodiazi and towards Hrekivka, Zelena Dolyna, Novyi Myr and Olhivka.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian forces repelled a Russian attack near the settlement of Hryhorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, Russian troops attacked 12 times near the settlements of Novomarkove and Chasiv Yar and towards Mykolaivka, Stupochky, Pryvillia and Bondarne.

On the Toretsk front, 27 Russian attacks were recorded near the settlements of Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, Petrivka, Yablunivka and Rusyn Yar and towards Pleshchiivka and Yablunivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian forces repelled 54 assault actions near the settlements of Promin, Novotoretske, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Myrnohrad, Oleksiivka, Popiv Yar, Malynivka and Koptieve and towards Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Molodetske, Serhiivka and Novopavlivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bahatyr, Novosilka, Zaporizhzhia, Peredubova, Komar, Myrne, Shevchenko and Vilne Pole and towards Voskresenka.

On the Prydniprovske front, Russian troops made six unsuccessful attempts to advance.

Over the past day, Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery struck 17 areas where Russian troops, weapons and equipment were concentrated, as well as three artillery systems and one command post.

