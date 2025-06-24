All Sections
Zelenskyy hopes to have meeting with Trump in The Hague

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 24 June 2025, 11:19
Trump and Zelenskyy in Washington on 28 February. Photo: Chen Mengtong/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes to meet with US President Donald Trump in The Hague, where the NATO summit is taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Sky News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In response to a question about plans to meet with the US president, Zelenskyy confirmed that he intends to hold such a meeting.

"Yes, I am going. I don't know how it will be – I'll be honest with you. The team is working on it. Yes, we are going to meet," said the head of state.

In response to a follow-up question, the president confirmed that their respective teams were organising timings for the meeting.

Zelenskyy also expressed hope that President Trump would realise that Ukraine is an ally of the United States.

"I don't know what Trump's relationship with Putin is like…There are different signals about this. And I am sure that President Trump understands that Ukrainians are America's allies. And Russia is America's real existential enemy. They may be partners for a short time, but they will never be friends," said the president of Ukraine.

Background:

  • President Zelenskyy hoped to meet with Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada last week. However, President Trump left the summit early and the meeting did not take place.
  • The media alleged that Trump left the G7 summit due to his dislike of French President Emmanuel Macron and his lack of interest in meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

