Preparations for Zelenskyy-Trump meeting in Hague discussed by head of Ukrainian President's Office and US state secretary

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, who is currently in The Hague with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has reported having a telephone conversation with Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State and acting National Security Adviser.

Source: Yermak on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Yermak described the conversation, held from The Hague, as "substantive". He said it had focused on preparations for a potential meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States.

Quote: "We discussed preparations for the upcoming meeting between President Zelenskyy and US leader Donald Trump. Particular attention was paid to the structure of the meeting, the agenda and key topics for discussion."

Background:

Earlier, Zelenskyy told Sky News that he hopes to meet with Trump in The Hague, where the NATO summit is taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Zelenskyy has arrived in The Hague and met with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof.

The White House has confirmed that Trump is expected to arrive in the Netherlands at 19:00 on Tuesday 24 June.

