Russian attack on Nikopol injures woman, sets cafe and wheat field ablaze

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 24 June 2025, 18:55
Damage caused by the attack. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 24 June 2025, injuring a 74-year-old woman and causing fires in a cafe and a wheat field.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The attack targeted the district centre of Nikopol and the Marhanets, Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrovske hromadas. A 74-year-old woman was injured and is receiving outpatient treatment. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] 

The strike damaged infrastructure facilities, an administrative building, a multi-storey apartment block, four houses, three outbuildings, a car and a gas pipeline. Fires broke out in a cafe and a wheat field.

Russian forces also attacked the Velykomykhailivka hromada in the Synelnykove district, damaging a power line.

