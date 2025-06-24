Zelenskyy and Macron discuss increasing supply of Mirage fighter jets to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron have discussed increasing the supply of Mirage fighter jets and launching joint production of interceptor drones to strengthen the protection of Ukraine's civilian infrastructure against large-scale Russian attacks.

Details: The two presidents discussed the possibility of supplying more Mirage fighter jets to Ukraine, as the aircraft have proved effective in countering Russian drones and cruise missiles. Zelenskyy emphasised that these aircraft have significantly strengthened Ukraine's attack aircraft, especially in the context of protecting civilian infrastructure.

Special attention was paid to the prospects of joint production of interceptor drones to counter the large-scale use of Iranian-made UAVs which Russia regularly deploys against Ukrainian cities.

Zelenskyy and Macron also coordinated further steps for diplomatic pressure on Russia, discussed the expansion of defence cooperation between companies in both countries, the reduction of the price cap on Russian oil and the imposition of sanctions on Russian liquefied natural gas.

In addition, the conversation covered the NATO summit in The Hague and the situation in the Middle East.

