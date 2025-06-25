Russia loses 950 soldiers over past day
Wednesday, 25 June 2025, 07:11
Russia has lost 950 soldiers killed and wounded and 58 artillery systems over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 25 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,014,650 (+950) military personnel;
- 10,967 (+1) tanks;
- 22,885 (+6) armoured combat vehicles;
- 29,569 (+58) artillery systems;
- 1,425 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,188 (+0) air defence systems;
- 416 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 337 (+0) helicopters;
- 42,046 (+131) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,388 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 53,084 (+123) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,920 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
