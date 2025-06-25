Russia loses 950 soldiers over past day

Fire being launched. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 950 soldiers killed and wounded and 58 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 25 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 1,014,650 (+950) military personnel;

military personnel; 10,967 (+1) tanks;

tanks; 22,885 (+6) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 29,569 (+58) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,425 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

multiple-launch rocket systems; 1,188 (+0) air defence systems;

416 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

337 (+0) helicopters;

42,046 (+131) operational-tactical UAVs;

operational-tactical UAVs; 3,388 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

53,084 (+123) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,920 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

