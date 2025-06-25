All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia loses 950 soldiers over past day

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 25 June 2025, 07:11
Russia loses 950 soldiers over past day
Fire being launched. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 950 soldiers killed and wounded and 58 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 25 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 1,014,650 (+950) military personnel;
  • 10,967 (+1) tanks;
  • 22,885 (+6) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 29,569 (+58) artillery systems;
  • 1,425 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,188 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 416 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 337 (+0) helicopters;
  • 42,046 (+131) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,388 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 53,084 (+123) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,920 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiaCasualties
Advertisement:
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
Anti-drone ammunition developed in Ukraine – video
EU officially extends sectoral sanctions against Russia for another six months
Ukraine's Ministry of National Unity may be scrapped – sources
Vice PM Yuliia Svyrydenko may head Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine – sources
18th package of sanctions against Russia being blocked not only by Slovakia, but also by Hungary
All News
Russia
Ukraine expects EU sanctions to hit Putin's war budget – Ukraine's foreign minister
Russian factory supplying electronics for military equipment and warplanes shuts down due to debts
Agreement establishing special tribunal for Russian aggression to be signed on Wednesday
RECENT NEWS
21:25
Zelenskyy: Russia plans to deploy higher number of drones in attacks, Ukraine prepares to respond
20:41
UK intelligence outlines scale of AWOL Russian service personnel
20:33
Russian teenagers in Tolyatti face criminal charges after singing Ukrainian national anthem
19:53
Pyongyang shows footage of North Korean soldiers killed in Ukraine for first time
19:45
Tanker carrying million barrels of oil suffers explosion after calling at Russian port – Bloomberg
18:11
Denmark backs simultaneous EU accession for Ukraine and Moldova
18:07
Zelenskyy: Russia's plan to advance in Sumy Oblast is failing
18:02
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
17:56
Tough times ahead for Russian economy, CEO of Russia's largest bank warns
17:56
Iran summons Ukrainian chargé d’affaires over officials' recent remarks
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: