Five people injured in Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast – photos

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 25 June 2025, 07:28
Five people injured in Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast – photos
A bullet pierced the window. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Five men have been injured in Russian attacks on the city of Zaporizhzhia as well as the Vasylivka and Polohy districts in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Nine houses were damaged by missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia. Rescue workers, municipal service employees, emergency service specialists, social protection services and charitable organisations are helping to promptly deal with the aftermath of the enemy attack."

Damaged roof
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Details: Fedorov added that municipal service employees from Zaporizhremservice had boarded up windows with OSB panels in six houses and the work is ongoing.

 
Damaged window
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

In total, the Russians fired 469 times on 13 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past day.

In particular, they launched airstrikes on Stepnohirsk, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Novohryhorivka, Novopavlivka and Solodke.

 
Windows boarded up with OSB panels
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Three hundred drones of various modifications were used to attack Kamianske, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Preobrazhenka, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka and Charivne.

Multiple-launch rocket systems were used to attack Prymorske, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka.

 
Broken glass
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

There were 152 artillery strikes on Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka and Charivne.

The Russian attacks have destroyed and damaged infrastructure facilities, homes and cars.

Background: It was earlier reported that explosions had occurred in Zaporizhzhia after 01:00 on 25 June. Damage was caused and two people were injured in the Russian attack.

ZaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia Oblastattack
