Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has stated that NATO has no business in Ukraine, as it is not a member of the Alliance, and that his task is to ensure that it remains that way.

Source: Orbán upon his arrival at the NATO summit in The Hague, as reported by a European Pravda correspondent

Quote: "NATO has no business in Ukraine. Ukraine, just like Russia, isn't a NATO member, and my job is to make sure it stays that way."

Details: Orbán also does not think Russia is a real threat to the Alliance, even though, in his words, NATO summit declarations "keep bringing it up".

Quote: "I don't think Russia poses any real threat to NATO. Because we are much stronger."

More details: He described the loss of competition in terms of the economy, but not security, as the greatest threat to Europe.

Orbán also took the opportunity to once again praise the efforts of US President Donald Trump and his "common sense". According to Orbán, thanks to Trump, new wars are becoming shorter, and old ones are "losing momentum."

Background: In recent months, Orbán has made Ukraine the main topic of Hungarian propaganda and launched a manipulative campaign among Hungarians calling on them to oppose Ukraine's membership in the EU.

