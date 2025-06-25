All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Orbán: "Ukraine is not NATO member and I intend to keep it that way"

Ivanna KostinaWednesday, 25 June 2025, 11:44
Orbán: Ukraine is not NATO member and I intend to keep it that way
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has stated that NATO has no business in Ukraine, as it is not a member of the Alliance, and that his task is to ensure that it remains that way.

Source: Orbán upon his arrival at the NATO summit in The Hague, as reported by a European Pravda correspondent

Quote: "NATO has no business in Ukraine. Ukraine, just like Russia, isn't a NATO member, and my job is to make sure it stays that way."

Advertisement:

Details: Orbán also does not think Russia is a real threat to the Alliance, even though, in his words, NATO summit declarations "keep bringing it up".

Quote: "I don't think Russia poses any real threat to NATO. Because we are much stronger." 

More details: He described the loss of competition in terms of the economy, but not security, as the greatest threat to Europe.

Orbán also took the opportunity to once again praise the efforts of US President Donald Trump and his "common sense". According to Orbán, thanks to Trump, new wars are becoming shorter, and old ones are "losing momentum."

Background: In recent months, Orbán has made Ukraine the main topic of Hungarian propaganda and launched a manipulative campaign among Hungarians calling on them to oppose Ukraine's membership in the EU.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

OrbanNATOUkraine
Advertisement:
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
Anti-drone ammunition developed in Ukraine – video
EU officially extends sectoral sanctions against Russia for another six months
Ukraine's Ministry of National Unity may be scrapped – sources
Vice PM Yuliia Svyrydenko may head Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine – sources
18th package of sanctions against Russia being blocked not only by Slovakia, but also by Hungary
All News
Orban
Orbán: If Zelenskyy wants something from us, he should come and ask "with due modesty"
"Hungarians don't want to die for Ukraine": Orbán reacts sharply to Zelenskyy's recent interview
Zelenskyy comments on exposure of Hungarian spy network in Ukraine's Zakarpattia Oblast
RECENT NEWS
21:25
Zelenskyy: Russia plans to deploy higher number of drones in attacks, Ukraine prepares to respond
20:41
UK intelligence outlines scale of AWOL Russian service personnel
20:33
Russian teenagers in Tolyatti face criminal charges after singing Ukrainian national anthem
19:53
Pyongyang shows footage of North Korean soldiers killed in Ukraine for first time
19:45
Tanker carrying million barrels of oil suffers explosion after calling at Russian port – Bloomberg
18:11
Denmark backs simultaneous EU accession for Ukraine and Moldova
18:07
Zelenskyy: Russia's plan to advance in Sumy Oblast is failing
18:02
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
17:56
Tough times ahead for Russian economy, CEO of Russia's largest bank warns
17:56
Iran summons Ukrainian chargé d’affaires over officials' recent remarks
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: