War can only end through diplomacy, says US secretary of state at NATO-Ukraine Council
Wednesday, 25 June 2025, 11:51
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed at the NATO-Ukraine Council on 24 June that the Donald Trump administration does not believe the Russo-Ukrainian war can be resolved by military means.
Source: Rubio on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda
Details: Rubio said that Trump has made it clear that the war between Russia and Ukraine must end.
"At today's NATO-Ukraine Council meeting, I reiterated that there is no military solution, only a diplomatic one," the US secretary of state tweeted.
Background:
- Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said at the NATO-Ukraine Council that Moscow only understands the language of force, so new destructive sanctions, new investments in Ukraine's defence and bold political decisions are now needed.
- Moreover, NATO predicts a "difficult summer" for Ukraine due to Putin making strategic decisions based on inaccurate information.
- NATO does not believe that Sumy will be encircled, but assesses that Russia will attempt to achieve that.
