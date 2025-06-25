War can only end through diplomacy, says US secretary of state at NATO-Ukraine Council

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed at the NATO-Ukraine Council on 24 June that the Donald Trump administration does not believe the Russo-Ukrainian war can be resolved by military means.

Source: Rubio on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Rubio said that Trump has made it clear that the war between Russia and Ukraine must end.

Advertisement:

"At today's NATO-Ukraine Council meeting, I reiterated that there is no military solution, only a diplomatic one," the US secretary of state tweeted.

Background:

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said at the NATO-Ukraine Council that Moscow only understands the language of force, so new destructive sanctions, new investments in Ukraine's defence and bold political decisions are now needed.

Moreover, NATO predicts a "difficult summer" for Ukraine due to Putin making strategic decisions based on inaccurate information.

NATO does not believe that Sumy will be encircled, but assesses that Russia will attempt to achieve that.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!