All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump on meeting with Zelenskyy: "We'll discuss the obvious"

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Iryna BalachukWednesday, 25 June 2025, 12:36
Trump on meeting with Zelenskyy: We'll discuss the obvious
Donald Trump. Photo: Facebook of Trump

US President Donald Trump has commented on his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which is due to take place on Wednesday on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Speaking to the press alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump said he would "discuss the obvious" with Zelenskyy.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We’ll discuss his difficulties. He’s got a little difficulty. Zelenskyy, he’s a nice guy. I mean, I’m going to meet him today. I don’t know. I assume we’re going to be discussing Ukraine."

More details: Trump also added that he had spoken extensively with Vladimir Putin and that "he actually was very nice".

Quote: "He volunteered to help, as you know, on Iran. I said, 'No. I don’t need help on Iran. I need help on Russia. Okay?' I said, 'Do me a favour. Help us on Russia, not on Iran.' But he was very nice."

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold a series of bilateral talks with foreign leaders in The Hague, including Donald Trump; several meetings have already taken place.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpZelenskyy
Advertisement:
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
Anti-drone ammunition developed in Ukraine – video
EU officially extends sectoral sanctions against Russia for another six months
Ukraine's Ministry of National Unity may be scrapped – sources
Vice PM Yuliia Svyrydenko may head Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine – sources
18th package of sanctions against Russia being blocked not only by Slovakia, but also by Hungary
All News
Trump
US state secretary on sanctioning Russia: Trump "will know the right time and place"
Not just Trump: details on who Zelenskyy will meet at NATO summit revealed
Preparations for Zelenskyy-Trump meeting in Hague discussed by head of Ukrainian President's Office and US state secretary
RECENT NEWS
21:25
Zelenskyy: Russia plans to deploy higher number of drones in attacks, Ukraine prepares to respond
20:41
UK intelligence outlines scale of AWOL Russian service personnel
20:33
Russian teenagers in Tolyatti face criminal charges after singing Ukrainian national anthem
19:53
Pyongyang shows footage of North Korean soldiers killed in Ukraine for first time
19:45
Tanker carrying million barrels of oil suffers explosion after calling at Russian port – Bloomberg
18:11
Denmark backs simultaneous EU accession for Ukraine and Moldova
18:07
Zelenskyy: Russia's plan to advance in Sumy Oblast is failing
18:02
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
17:56
Tough times ahead for Russian economy, CEO of Russia's largest bank warns
17:56
Iran summons Ukrainian chargé d’affaires over officials' recent remarks
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: