Trump on meeting with Zelenskyy: "We'll discuss the obvious"

US President Donald Trump has commented on his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which is due to take place on Wednesday on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague.

Details: Speaking to the press alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump said he would "discuss the obvious" with Zelenskyy.

Quote: "We’ll discuss his difficulties. He’s got a little difficulty. Zelenskyy, he’s a nice guy. I mean, I’m going to meet him today. I don’t know. I assume we’re going to be discussing Ukraine."

More details: Trump also added that he had spoken extensively with Vladimir Putin and that "he actually was very nice".

Quote: "He volunteered to help, as you know, on Iran. I said, 'No. I don’t need help on Iran. I need help on Russia. Okay?' I said, 'Do me a favour. Help us on Russia, not on Iran.' But he was very nice."

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold a series of bilateral talks with foreign leaders in The Hague, including Donald Trump; several meetings have already taken place.

