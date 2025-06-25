Kostiantynivka is on the brink of a humanitarian disaster, says Donetsk Oblast head

Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, has stated that due to Russian large-scale attacks, the town of Kostiantynivka is on the verge of a humanitarian crisis. Critical infrastructure is being systematically targeted which has led to gas and transport outages, limited water supplies and much of the city losing power.

Source: Filashkin

Quote: "Due to the attacks, almost half of the city is without electricity. 1,900 houses in Santurynivka are without gas and it is currently impossible to restore the supply. Water is supplied once a day from 17:00 to 20:00, which is only 20-25% of the demand."

Details: The city’s bus service has also been completely suspended due to drone strikes. The suburban route to Druzhkivka is operating with restrictions.

Seven reservoirs and 11 water tanks have been installed in the city and 12 wells are in operation, six of which have purification systems. Five invincibility centres are operating, with two more on standby. [An invincibility centre is a heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.]

Despite the situation, medical workers, utility services, police and local authorities continue to operate in the city. Meanwhile, the Russians are systematically destroying critical infrastructure.

