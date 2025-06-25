Russians hit Donetsk Oblast with UAVs, civilian car struck in Pokrovsk – photos

Russian occupation forces attacked Donetsk Oblast with drones on Wednesday 25 June, killing one and injuring four civilians.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: On the morning of 25 June, Russian troops directed an FPV drone towards Pokrovsk. The Russians targeted a VAZ-2101 car carrying civilians. As a result of the attack, a 69-year-old man was killed, and his 67-year-old wife suffered mine-blast and traumatic brain injuries and shrapnel wounds.

Aftermath of Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Just 20 minutes later, the Russians used a drone to attack Kostiantynivka. A 51-year-old woman suffered bodily injuries in the form of mine-blast trauma and arm wounds on one of the streets. Later, the Russians struck the city again. A 58-year-old resident was injured when an FPV drone hit his home.

Russian troops also targeted the village of Torske near Druzhkivka. A residential area was hit by a Geran-2 UAV, injuring a 68-year-old woman. She was diagnosed with shrapnel wounds to the head, chest, forearm and thigh and concussion.

All the people received qualified medical assistance.

The prosecutor's office notes that houses, farm buildings, garages and motor vehicles were among the damaged facilities.

