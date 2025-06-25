Zelenskyy and Trump meet on sidelines of NATO summit in The Hague

A meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy began on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague on 25 June 2025.

Details: The meeting started shortly after the conclusion of the main NATO leaders’ session and the publication of the summit’s final declaration, which includes a commitment to support Ukraine’s Armed Forces through defence spending.

On Wednesday morning, Trump, commenting on the upcoming meeting with Zelenskyy, said that they would "discuss the obvious", after which he mentioned his conversations with Putin.

Zelenskyy is also holding meetings with several other state leaders in The Hague, with some already completed.

