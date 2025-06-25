All Sections
Zelenskyy and Trump meet on sidelines of NATO summit in The Hague

Serhiy Sydorenko, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 25 June 2025, 16:13
Zelenskyy and Trump meet on sidelines of NATO summit in The Hague
Trump and Zelenskyy in Washington. Photo: Getty Images

A meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy began on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague on 25 June 2025.

Source: European Pravda correspondent in The Hague

Details: The meeting started shortly after the conclusion of the main NATO leaders’ session and the publication of the summit’s final declaration, which includes a commitment to support Ukraine’s Armed Forces through defence spending.

Advertisement:

On Wednesday morning, Trump, commenting on the upcoming meeting with Zelenskyy, said that they would "discuss the obvious", after which he mentioned his conversations with Putin.

Zelenskyy is also holding meetings with several other state leaders in The Hague, with some already completed.

Read more: A million euros a minute: inside NATO’s Hague summit, where success and setbacks meet

