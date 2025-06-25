Russia damages House of Organ and Chamber Music in Dnipro: stained glass windows shattered

A Russian missile strike on the city of Dnipro on 24 June damaged the city’s House of Organ and Chamber Music, shattering over 40 stained glass windows.

Source: the institution’s head and artistic director Anton Cherneta on Facebook and in a comment to Suspilne Dnipro, the branch of the Ukrainian public broadcaster

Details: Cherneta stated that the blast wave shattered 2 large and over 40 small stained glass windows in the building. Charitable organisations will assist with their restoration.

Advertisement:

Despite the damage, the House of Organ Music will continue operating. The finale of its 38th season is scheduled for 29 June. All events will take place as planned, Cherneta wrote on his Facebook page.

Photo: Anton Cherneta on Facebook

Background:

On the morning of 24 June, Russian forces launched a missile attack on Dnipro. Twenty-one people were killed and nearly 300 injured.

The strike caused severe damage to infrastructure, a train, residential buildings, educational and medical institutions, student accommodation, an administrative building and vehicles in Dnipro.

On 10 June, a Russian strike on Kyiv damaged part of the facade of the Saint Sophia Cathedral. The blast wave caused the cornice of the central apse to fall off.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!