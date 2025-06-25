All Sections
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: death toll rises to 21, over 300 people injured

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 25 June 2025, 13:56
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: death toll rises to 21, over 300 people injured
Police. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The death toll from a Russian attack on the city of Dnipro on 24 June has risen to 19, while 21 people were killed and over 300 injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "The death toll from yesterday's Russian attack on Dnipro has reached 19. In total, 21 people are known to have been killed in the oblast. My condolences to all those who lost their dear ones.

The number of those injured has also increased. There are more than 300 of them. We are grateful to the doctors. They are keeping an eye on the people who remain in hospital. They are doing everything to save and restore the health of the people injured in the attack."

Background: 

  • On 24 June, the Russian military launched a missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The strike caused severe damage to infrastructure, a train, residential buildings, educational and medical institutions, student accommodation, an administrative building and vehicles in Dnipro. The number of casualties and injuries was constantly growing.
  • The city of Samar also came under Russian fire.
  • A day of mourning was declared in the oblast on 25 June due to the numerous casualties.

