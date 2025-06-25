Two people injured by landmine in Kherson Oblast, another wounded in Russian drone attack
Wednesday, 25 June 2025, 20:42
Two people were injured by a landmine in the Beryslav district of Kherson Oblast, and another man was wounded in the city of Kherson as a result of a Russian drone attack.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "The incident occurred on the road between the villages of Bilohrivka and Bruskynske. Two 47-year-old men hit an explosive device on a motorcycle.
They sustained blast injuries, contusions and shrapnel wounds."
Details: At around 18:30, Russian forces struck a man in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson using a drone.
The 74-year-old man was injured when explosives were dropped from the UAV. He suffered a blast injury, contusion and a shrapnel wound to his foot.
