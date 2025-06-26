UN secretary general reports rise in crimes against Ukrainian children

UN Secretary General António Guterres has once again included the Russian Armed Forces in the so-called "list of shame" for widespread and systematic violations of children's rights during its armed aggression against Ukraine.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Guterres's annual report, presented by Virginia Gamba, Special Representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations for Children and Armed Conflict, at a UN Security Council meeting in New York

Details: The report records a significant increase in grave violations of children's rights in conflict zones in 2024-2025. In Ukraine, the number of such violations increased by 105% compared to the previous period. The largest rises were registered in Lebanon (545%), Mozambique (525%), Haiti (490%) and Ethiopia (235%).

Advertisement:

"I am deeply concerned at the sharp increase in grave violations against children in Ukraine, particularly the killing and maiming of children, and attacks on schools and hospitals," Guterres stated in the section dedicated to Ukraine.

Quote: "The United Nations verified the killing (94) and maiming (577) of 671 children (377 boys, 294 girls) attributed to Russian armed forces and affiliated armed groups (474: 68 killed, 406 maimed).

Some 862 attacks on schools (559) and hospitals (303) were attributed to Russian armed forces and affiliated armed groups (696), unidentified perpetrators (110) and Ukrainian armed forces (56)."

Details: The report pays particular attention to the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia. It notes that many of them have still not been found or returned to their families.

"I strongly urge the Russian Federation to cooperate with the United Nations for the return of Ukrainian children and reunification of such children with their families and/or guardians," Guterres said.

Given the systematic and large-scale nature of the violations, he has again included the Russian armed forces in the list of state entities that violate children's rights (the so-called "list of shame").

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!