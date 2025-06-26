Zelenskyy is trusted by almost 50% of Ukrainians – poll

A survey conducted in June 2025 reveals that 49% of Ukrainians trust President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while former Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi has gained the trust of 71% and Defence Intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov has gained 55%.

Source: A poll conducted by the Janus Institute for Strategic Studies and Forecasts, the SOCIS Centre for Social and Marketing Research, and the Barometer of Public Opinion publication

Details: The survey indicates stronger trust in security sector figures. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, is trusted or somewhat trusted by 71% of respondents, and Kyrylo Budanov by 55%. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has the trust of 49% of Ukrainians.

Andrii Biletskyi, commander of the 3rd Assault Brigade, is trusted by 35% of respondents.

Conversely, most respondents distrust other politicians surveyed. Around 80% distrust former President Petro Poroshenko, 85% distrust Batkivshchyna leader Yuliia Tymoshenko, 65% distrust Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, and 66% distrust European Solidarity MP Oleksii Honcharenko.

The survey, conducted from 6 to 11 June 2025, involved 2,000 respondents aged 18 and over across Ukraine via in-person interviews. It excluded residents of temporarily occupied territories and areas with active combat operations. The statistical sampling error is ±2.6%.

