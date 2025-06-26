All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy is trusted by almost 50% of Ukrainians – poll

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 26 June 2025, 12:00
Zelenskyy is trusted by almost 50% of Ukrainians – poll
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

A survey conducted in June 2025 reveals that 49% of Ukrainians trust President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while former Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi has gained the trust of 71% and Defence Intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov has gained 55%.

Source: A poll conducted by the Janus Institute for Strategic Studies and Forecasts, the SOCIS Centre for Social and Marketing Research, and the Barometer of Public Opinion publication

Details: The survey indicates stronger trust in security sector figures. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, is trusted or somewhat trusted by 71% of respondents, and Kyrylo Budanov by 55%. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has the trust of 49% of Ukrainians.

Advertisement:

Andrii Biletskyi, commander of the 3rd Assault Brigade, is trusted by 35% of respondents.

Conversely, most respondents distrust other politicians surveyed. Around 80% distrust former President Petro Poroshenko, 85% distrust Batkivshchyna leader Yuliia Tymoshenko, 65% distrust Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, and 66% distrust European Solidarity MP Oleksii Honcharenko.

The survey, conducted from 6 to 11 June 2025, involved 2,000 respondents aged 18 and over across Ukraine via in-person interviews. It excluded residents of temporarily occupied territories and areas with active combat operations. The statistical sampling error is ±2.6%.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Zelenskyy
Advertisement:
Perhaps Russia should be forgiven for everything that has happened, says Slovak foreign minister
updatedF-16 pilot Maksym Ustymenko posthumously awarded Hero of Ukraine title
US Senator Graham's Russia sanctions bill to pass in "weakened" form
Hungary says US lifted sanctions blocking expansion of Paks Nuclear Plant
Russians reach outskirts of Sumy with tubed artillery fire – map
Russians attacked Ukraine with record 537 air assets overnight – Air Force of Ukraine
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy at PACE: We need not only weapons, but also tribunal for Russians
Zelenskyy on signing agreement on Special Tribunal for Russia: Steps still needed to make it work
Ukraine and Council of Europe sign agreement on Special Tribunal for Crime of Russian Aggression
RECENT NEWS
20:02
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to fully align with EU sanctions against Iran
19:50
Zelenskyy on Ottawa Convention withdrawal: signal to all partners along Russia's borders
19:19
Russia's evening attacks on Kherson leaves 3 people injured
19:16
Perhaps Russia should be forgiven for everything that has happened, says Slovak foreign minister
19:14
updatedF-16 pilot Maksym Ustymenko posthumously awarded Hero of Ukraine title
18:13
US Senator Graham announces his Russia sanctions bill to be passed in July
18:09
Ukrainian soldier branded with "Glory to Russia" on his body speaks of torture and his wish to return to service
17:52
Russia strikes Kupiansk district: one killed, one seriously injured – photo
17:47
US Senator Graham's Russia sanctions bill to pass in "weakened" form
17:25
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry recalls Putin supported NATO's eastward expansion in 2004
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: