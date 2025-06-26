All Sections
Turkish President Erdoğan: Trump may join peace talks on Ukraine if Putin comes to Istanbul or Ankara

Anton FilippovThursday, 26 June 2025, 14:00
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Stock photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump is willing to attend peace talks between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia in Türkiye if Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin also agrees to participate.

Source: Reuters, citing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Erdoğan said he spoke with the American president on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague.

"He (Trump) said, 'if Russian President Vladimir Putin comes to Istanbul or Ankara for a solution, then I will also come," Erdoğan said.

Erdoğan said that Türkiye will make the necessary contacts and, "God willing realise this meeting as soon as possible."

Background:

  • At a summit on 25 June, the member states of the North Atlantic Alliance agreed that the commitment to spend 5% of GDP on defence would consist of two categories of defence investments.
  • NATO member states, including the United States and Hungary, also agreed that assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine would be counted as part of defence spending.

