Khrystyna Bondarieva Thursday, 26 June 2025, 17:09
Ukrainian intelligence: Kremlin seeks to divide Moldova ahead of EU summit
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Russia has intensified hybrid operations against Moldova ahead of the Moldova-EU summit, where the opening of the first negotiation cluster on Moldova’s accession to the European Union is expected.

Source: Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The intelligence has information that the Kremlin is aiming to divide Moldova. The campaign is being coordinated by Sergei Kiriyenko, First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration of Russia, who is responsible for countering Chisinau’s European integration and promoting pro-Russian forces.

His objective is to form a pro-Russian government in Moldova.

The Kremlin’s operation, according to Ukrainian intelligence, includes several components, among them media manipulation.

For instance, the pro-Kremlin bot network Matryoshka is spreading fake videos styled to resemble content from leading European media outlets, aiming to discredit President Maia Sandu.

The Kremlin is also exerting diplomatic pressure. On 25 June, Russia accused two Moldovans of espionage and denied them consular access. Moldova’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected the accusations as baseless and politically motivated.

Additional security threats are created. Under the pretext of a kickboxing championship, Russian and Belarusian athletes with military backgrounds attempted to enter Chisinau. Entry was denied to 195 individuals, and another 176 were prevented from boarding their flights.

Moldova, in turn, has stated that Moscow is making deliberate efforts to destabilise the country ahead of the parliamentary elections scheduled for 28 September.

Prime Minister Dorin Recean warned that if pro-Russian parties win, the Kremlin plans to deploy 10,000 troops in Transnistria.

Background: The first negotiation cluster on Moldova’s accession to the European Union is set to open in Chisinau on 4 June during the Moldova-EU summit.

