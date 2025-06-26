Bear hugs, burnt prison uniforms and first calls home: how stage 7 of major prisoner swap went – photos, videos

Ukraine’s defence forces have shared emotional footage of the return of seriously wounded and gravely ill defenders, as well as service members under the age of 25, as part of the seventh stage of the major prisoner exchange under the Istanbul agreements.

Source: a video by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War; a video by the Ministry of Defence and a video by the State Border Guard Service; Andrii Yusov, representative of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and Deputy Head of the HQ, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: The soldiers who have returned to Ukrainian soil include members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, notably from the Navy, Ground Forces, Air Assault Forces, and Territorial Defence Forces, as well as fighters of the National Guard and the State Border Guard Service. Most of the defenders released in this stage had been held in captivity for over three years.

The video released by the Coordination Headquarters shows not only tearful embraces and first phone calls home but also moments where the former prisoners burn the uniforms they wore in Russian captivity. Footage by the Border Guard Service shows buses carrying Russian prisoners of war being sent back to Russia.

Quote from Yusov: "Today is deeply symbolic – on the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, Ukraine is bringing home defenders from Russian captivity who fulfilled their duty to the Homeland, remained faithful to their oath and defended the country from unprovoked external aggression.

This is another reminder to the world about the war Ukraine is fighting in self-defence, and against an adversary that disregards international law, the UN Charter, and the Geneva Conventions. It is also a reminder for all Ukrainians of those who remain in captivity – and a symbol of hope for everyone waiting for their loved ones, both military and civilian, to return from Russian captivity."

Details: Asked when the full exchange process might be completed, the Defence Intelligence representative said he could not comment on a specific schedule or timeframe for the implementation of the Istanbul agreements.

At the same time, Yusov stressed that Ukraine is the most interested party in ensuring this happens as soon as possible.

"We expect it to happen, and the entire negotiating team is working diligently toward that goal. More good news is coming soon," he added.

Ukrainian soldier brought back from the Russian captivity meeting his family. Photo: State Border Guard Service

