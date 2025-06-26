All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian intelligence drones destroy Russian air defence systems in Crimea – video

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 26 June 2025, 20:10
Ukrainian intelligence drones destroy Russian air defence systems in Crimea – video
Screenshot from the video of DIU

Drones from the Prymary (Phantoms) special unit of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine have weakened Russian air defences in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Quote: "The following enemy targets were hit by our reconnaissance drones: two 92N2E multifunction radar control systems, two 91N6E target detection radars and one S-400 missile launcher.

Advertisement:

Radars are the ‘eyes’ of the enemy’s air defence system. Without them, anti-aircraft systems become inoperable."

Details: The released footage shows combat operations targeting critically important and high-value components of the S-400 Triumf air defence system.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

CrimeaDefence Intelligence of UkraineCasualties
Advertisement:
18th package of sanctions against Russia being blocked not only by Slovakia, but also by Hungary
Shahed drones attack Kryvyi Rih
New German foreign minister arrives in Kyiv
UpdatedRussian drones attack Kharkiv Oblast: eight injured, destruction and fires recorded – photos
Perhaps Russia should be forgiven for everything that has happened, says Slovak foreign minister
updatedF-16 pilot Maksym Ustymenko posthumously awarded Hero of Ukraine title
All News
Crimea
Crimean collaborator Zubkov, who stole animals from occupied territories, bitten by lion
Journalist Yesypenko released after more than four years in Russian captivity in Crimea
Several explosions heard in temporarily occupied Crimea
RECENT NEWS
11:03
18th package of sanctions against Russia being blocked not only by Slovakia, but also by Hungary
11:02
Russians attack Mykolaiv Oblast, killing one man and injuring one woman
10:42
Ukraine's defence minister will not be dismissed – sources
10:23
Shahed drones attack Kryvyi Rih
10:03
In The Hague, Trump was urged to increase pressure on Russia but remained indecisive – Czech president
10:01
Men killed in Russian shelling of village in Kherson Oblast
09:45
Russia seeks Chinese help to build infrastructure in temporarily occupied Crimea
09:36
Ukrainian foreign minister responds to Slovak counterpart's proposal to forgive Russia for everything that has happened
09:06
Russia attacks Ukraine with 107 drones: 15 hits recorded, 64 drones shot down
08:28
New German foreign minister arrives in Kyiv
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: