Ukrainian intelligence drones destroy Russian air defence systems in Crimea – video

Screenshot from the video of DIU

Drones from the Prymary (Phantoms) special unit of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine have weakened Russian air defences in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Quote: "The following enemy targets were hit by our reconnaissance drones: two 92N2E multifunction radar control systems, two 91N6E target detection radars and one S-400 missile launcher.

Radars are the ‘eyes’ of the enemy’s air defence system. Without them, anti-aircraft systems become inoperable."

Details: The released footage shows combat operations targeting critically important and high-value components of the S-400 Triumf air defence system.

