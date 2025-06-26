All Sections
Zelenskyy addresses European Council via video link

Tetyana Vysotska, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 26 June 2025, 20:34
Zelenskyy addresses European Council via video link
Stock Photo: Getty Images

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed a summit of EU leaders on 26 June via video link, outlining Ukraine’s key needs and the issues it expects the European Union to help resolve.

Source: diplomatic sources familiar with the discussion of the Ukrainian issue at the European Council, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy delivered a speech by joining a European Council meeting in Brussels via video link on 26 June.

"President Zelenskyy addressed EU leaders via video link. In his speech, he covered all the key issues and challenges that are currently the subject of discussions between Ukraine and the European Union," said a diplomat from one of the EU member states.

A European official familiar with the talks also confirmed that Zelenskyy gave a speech but did not participate in the joint discussion with EU leaders.

"After President Zelenskyy finished his speech, the EU leaders continued their discussion on Ukraine in closed format," the official said.

Background: At the summit, EU leaders are expected to approve the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, which is currently being opposed by Hungary and Slovakia.

