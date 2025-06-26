EU leaders agree to extend all sanctions against Russia, but not 18th package

EU leaders have reached a political agreement to extend existing sanctions against Russia for another six months, but they did not approve the new, 18th package of restrictive measures.

Source: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty editor Rikard Jozwiak on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Jozwiak’s sources said that the leaders had agreed to extend all current sanctions against Russia for another six months.

Advertisement:

"No agreement among EU leaders on the latest sanctions package – 18th. Slovakia is still not giving green light. Discussions likely resume among EU ambassadors in the coming days", the journalist wrote.

Jozwiak did not mention Hungary, which had also previously threatened to block the sanctions.

Background:

Earlier, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that Slovakia would demand a postponement of the vote on the 18th sanctions package against Russia until its concerns over gas supply after 2027 are addressed.

Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár said that Slovakia was ready to support the sanctions package. However, he added that Slovakia would demand "guarantees" and EU support to mitigate the impact of a potential halt in Russian energy supplies.

Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa stated that although she was not sure the 18th sanctions package would be approved on 26 June, her country would continue to push for additional sanctions against Russia.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!