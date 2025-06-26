All Sections
Russians hit agricultural business in Kharkiv Oblast: man injured, cattle killed – photos

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 26 June 2025, 21:25
The scene of the attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces conducted an airstrike on agricultural business premises in the village of Pidlyman in the Izium district in Kharkiv Oblast on 26 June, causing a fire.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "According to our investigation, the Russian armed forces conducted an airstrike on agricultural business premises in the village of Pidlyman in the Izium district at around 16:00 on 26 June. A fire broke out. A 40-year-old man suffered a blast injury and cows were killed."

Bales of hay on fire
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
An agricultural business premise
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
Firefighters extinguishing fire
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: In addition, the Russians attacked the village of Vovchanski Khutory with an FPV drone on the evening of 25 June. A munition was dropped on the grounds of a property and a 70-year-old man has been injured.

Kharkiv Oblastcombat actionRusso-Ukrainian war
