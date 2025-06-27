All Sections
Almost 190 combat clashes on front line in 24 hours, 56 of which on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 27 June 2025, 08:13
Almost 190 combat clashes on front line in 24 hours, 56 of which on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
Ukrainian soldier in a trench. Photo: Ground Forces 

A total of 187 combat engagements have occurred on the front line over the past day, with most of the clashes taking place on the Pokrovsk front, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 56 Russian attacks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 27 June

Details: On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian defenders repelled 28 Russian attacks. The Russians also conducted six airstrikes, dropping nine guided bombs, and carried out 273 attacks, including four from multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, Russian forces stormed Ukrainian positions 13 times near the settlements of Hlyboke, Zybyne, Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, Kamianka, Kindrashivka and Mala Shapkivka.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian troops launched nine attacks, with Ukrainian defenders repelling them near the settlements of Holubivka, Kindrashivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Zelenyi Hai and towards Petropavlivka and Nova Kruhliakivka.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops attacked 18 times, attempting to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr and Ridkodub and towards Olhivka, Serednie, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna and Torske.

On the Siversk front, the Russians attempted to advance twice near the settlements of Vyimka and Fedorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, Russian troops attacked five times near the settlements of Markove, Bila Hora and Bondarne.

On the Toretsk front, 23 Russian attacks were recorded near the settlements of Toretsk, Dachne, Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Dyliivka, Romanivka, Yablunivka and Rusyn Yar.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian forces repelled 56 assault actions near the settlements of Poltavka, Malynivka, Shevchenko Pershe, Myrne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novomykolaivka, Kotliarivka, Myrnohrad, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Oleksiivka, Novoukrainka, Kotlyne, Muravka and Zelenyi Kut and towards Volodymyrivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians carried out 25 attacks near the settlements of Zirka, Yalta, Zaporizhzhia, Bahatyr, Fedorivka, Komar, Odradne, Myrne and Shevchenko and towards Voskresenka.

On the Prydniprovske front, Russian troops carried out five unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian defence forces.

On the Huliaipole and Orikhiv fronts, the Russians did not conduct any offensive operations.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Ukrainian soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the Russian forces in terms of manpower and equipment and are actively undermining the Russians’ offensive potential in the rear.

Armed ForcesRusso-Ukrainian war
