Russian forces have captured the village of Shevchenko on the Donetsk front, near one of Europe’s largest lithium ore deposits.

Source: Le Figaro

Quote: "Having captured this seemingly unremarkable village, located a little more than 10 kilometres from Velyka Novosilka, Russian troops gained access to one of the most promising lithium deposits in Ukraine."

Details: Wikipedia notes that the deposit has one of the largest reserves in Eastern Europe – approximately 1.2 million tonnes of ore with a lithium share of more than 1.5%.

Lithium is one of the metals whose prices have risen sharply in recent years as it has become a key component in the production of batteries for electric vehicles.

In addition, lithium is used in the production of electronics, as well as in glass ceramics, aviation alloys and for energy conservation.

In 2022, the price of lithium set a record of more than US$80,000 per tonne. As of 27 June 2025, the price per tonne of lithium in China is US$8,500.

Background:

On 1 May, the Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yuliia Svyrydenko and the Minister of Finance of the USA signed an agreement on minerals.

"Together with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, she signed the Agreement on the creation of the US-Ukraine Recovery Investment Fund," Svyrydenko wrote.

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine published the text of a memorandum with the USA regarding the completion of the official agreement on economic partnership and investment fund for recovery. The text was published on the website of the Ministry of Economy.

Yes, it is about the fact that the agreement will provide for the creation of an investment fund for the restoration of Ukraine.

The Verkhovna Rada voted on 8 May to ratify the minerals deal with the United States and establish the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund. 338 deputies voted for it. None of the people’s elected officials abstained and they were not against it.

On 12 May, Zelenskyy signed the ratification of the subsoil agreement with the United States.

