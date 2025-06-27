All Sections
Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade opens school for ground-based robot operators

Khrystoforov VladyslavFriday, 27 June 2025, 16:34
The 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian defence forces has launched its own school for operators of ground-based robotic systems at Killhouse.academy, a training centre for first-person view drone operators. Ukrainian-made robots will be used to train future military specialists.

Source: press service of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade

Details: The new operator school is reportedly the first training centre to combine combat experience, engineering solutions and a new level of military education. Not only military personnel but also civilians will be able to take the courses.

The centre has its own training ground and a fleet of combat robots actively used on the front lines. It is equipped with a simulation room, technical workshops and a lecture hall.

"All this is to transfer real combat knowledge and develop skills that will save lives and give an advantage on the battlefield," the 3rd Assault Brigade emphasises.

During the five-day course with practical classes, instructors will teach the basics of working with robots and tactics for their use. Three main types of missions are considered: logistics and evacuation, engineering tasks and fire support.

The school will also teach control, maintenance and combat preparation, as well as communication, coordination and decision-making in real military scenarios.

Background: Recently, the largest Ukrainian-made ground robot, PROTECTOR, which is capable of carrying 700 kg of cargo, has been approved for use by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

