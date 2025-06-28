Russia loses 1,000 soldiers and four aircraft over past day

Ukrainian soldiers launching fire. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,000 soldiers killed and wounded and four aircraft over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 28 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 1,017,720 (+1,000) military personnel;

military personnel; 10,970 (+1) tanks;

tanks; 22,908 (+12) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 29,665 (+35) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,425 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

1,189 (+1) air defence systems;

air defence systems; 420 (+4) fixed-wing aircraft;

fixed-wing aircraft; 337 (+0) helicopters;

42,477 (+237) operational-tactical UAVs;

operational-tactical UAVs; 3,394 (+6) cruise missiles;

cruise missiles; 28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

53,415 (+131) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,921 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!