Russia loses 1,000 soldiers and four aircraft over past day
Saturday, 28 June 2025, 07:10
Russia has lost 1,000 soldiers killed and wounded and four aircraft over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 28 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,017,720 (+1,000) military personnel;
- 10,970 (+1) tanks;
- 22,908 (+12) armoured combat vehicles;
- 29,665 (+35) artillery systems;
- 1,425 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,189 (+1) air defence systems;
- 420 (+4) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 337 (+0) helicopters;
- 42,477 (+237) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,394 (+6) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 53,415 (+131) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,921 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
