Russia loses 1,000 soldiers and four aircraft over past day

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 28 June 2025, 07:10
Ukrainian soldiers launching fire. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,000 soldiers killed and wounded and four aircraft over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 28 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 1,017,720 (+1,000) military personnel;
  • 10,970 (+1) tanks;
  • 22,908 (+12) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 29,665 (+35) artillery systems;
  • 1,425 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,189 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 420 (+4) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 337 (+0) helicopters;
  • 42,477 (+237) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,394 (+6) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 53,415 (+131) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,921 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

