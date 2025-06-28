Four injured in Russian drone and artillery attack on Kherson Oblast

Russian artillery and drones attacked Kherson Oblast on Saturday 28 June, injuring four civilians.

Details: At around 09:00, Russian forces opened artillery fire on the village of Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast, injuring a 47-year-old man. He sustained a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his knee while in the garden during the bombardment.

The Russians also used a drone to attack a passenger car in Dariivka, causing a 59-year-old man to suffer a brain injury, concussion and a shrapnel wound to his hip.

In the morning, a 38-year-old Kherson man was injured by a Russian drone strike in the Korabelnyi city district. He suffered a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to the shoulder as a result of explosives being dropped from a drone.

At midday, Russian forces dropped explosives from a drone onto a minibus in Kherson. A 66-year-old man was injured, suffering blast and traumatic brain injuries, concussion and shrapnel wounds to the chest, forearm and thigh.

Background: On 27 June, Russian attacks killed one person and injured three others in Kherson Oblast.

