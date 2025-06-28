All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Four injured in Russian drone and artillery attack on Kherson Oblast

Olga KatsimonSaturday, 28 June 2025, 13:45
Four injured in Russian drone and artillery attack on Kherson Oblast
Kherson. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian artillery and drones attacked Kherson Oblast on Saturday 28 June, injuring four civilians.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: At around 09:00, Russian forces opened artillery fire on the village of Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast, injuring a 47-year-old man. He sustained a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his knee while in the garden during the bombardment.

Advertisement:

The Russians also used a drone to attack a passenger car in Dariivka, causing a 59-year-old man to suffer a brain injury, concussion and a shrapnel wound to his hip.

In the morning, a 38-year-old Kherson man was injured by a Russian drone strike in the Korabelnyi city district. He suffered a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to the shoulder as a result of explosives being dropped from a drone.

At midday, Russian forces dropped explosives from a drone onto a minibus in Kherson. A 66-year-old man was injured, suffering blast and traumatic brain injuries, concussion and shrapnel wounds to the chest, forearm and thigh.

Background: On 27 June, Russian attacks killed one person and injured three others in Kherson Oblast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kherson Oblastattack
Advertisement:
Ukrainian drones hit Shahed drone production facility near Moscow – General Staff
Russian attack on Kyiv damaged consular department of Polish embassy
Air in Kyiv heavily polluted after Russian nighttime large-scale attack
Ukraine's air defence downs 478 aerial assets out of 550 launched by Russia
China tells EU it will not allow Russia to lose war against Ukraine – South China Morning Post
Zelenskyy to discuss US Patriot missile supplies with Trump
All News
Kherson Oblast
Russians kill one person and injure three others in Kherson Oblast
Russians kill three civilians in Kherson Oblast
Russians drop aerial bombs on houses in Kherson Oblast, killing man
RECENT NEWS
12:40
Nighttime missile and drone strike: fires break out in Kyiv, 23 people injured – photos
12:20
updatedRussians attack Kryvyi Rih: fire breaks out, 3 injured
12:19
Ukrainian drones hit Shahed drone production facility near Moscow – General Staff
11:54
Stray dogs hid in metro alongside people during Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv – photos
11:37
Russian attack on Kyiv damaged consular department of Polish embassy
11:08
Trump acknowledges Putin does not intend to stop war in Ukraine after talking to him
11:01
Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv: three branches and sorting office of Nova Poshta postal operator damaged
10:17
Dutch intelligence collects proof of Russia's use of chemical weapons against Ukraine – Reuters
10:07
Ukrainian foreign minister on Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine: Putin shows his disrespect for Trump
09:53
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: fires rage, houses and vehicles damaged – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: