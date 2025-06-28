Russians kill one person and injure three others in Kherson Oblast

One civilian was killed and three others injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast on 27 June.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "One person was killed and three others injured due to Russian aggression."

Details: Prokudin reported that the Russians had launched airstrikes and used drones and artillery to attack the settlements of Antonivka, Naddniprianske, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Stepanivka, Molodizhne, Komyshany, Chornobaivka, Bilozerka, Tomyna Balka, Veletenske, Kizomys, Dniprovske, Myroliubivka, Novodmytrivka, Darivka, Poniativka, Mykilske, Tokarivka, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Shyroka Balka, Beryslav, Novoberyslav, Mylove, Respublikanets, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Tiahynka, Lvove, Burhunka, Virivka, Chervonyi Maiak, Novooleksandrivka, Havrylivka, Zolota Balka, Osokorivka, Shevchenkivka, Khreshchenivka, Vesele and Kozatske and the city of Kherson.

Russian forces targeted critical and social infrastructure and residential areas in the oblast. A high-rise building and 26 houses were damaged. The Russians also destroyed gas pipelines, garages and cars.

Prokudin reported that Russian troops had attacked a 48-year-old man in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson using a drone at around 18:20 on 27 June. He suffered severe injuries and later died in hospital.

