Detonation of unknown device injures two children in Kharkiv Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 28 June 2025, 12:32
Detonation of unknown device injures two children in Kharkiv Oblast
An ambulance. Stock photo: Anadolu via Getty Images

Two children have been injured as a result of the detonation of an unknown device in the village of Stavyshche in the Shevchenkove hromada in Kharkiv Oblast. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Syniehubov: "Early reports indicate that an unknown device detonated after being found by the boys.

Those injured are 12 and 15. The younger boy suffered an open head injury, while the 15-year-old boy suffered a burn on the hand.

Both have been hospitalised".

