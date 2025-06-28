Detonation of unknown device injures two children in Kharkiv Oblast

Two children have been injured as a result of the detonation of an unknown device in the village of Stavyshche in the Shevchenkove hromada in Kharkiv Oblast. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Syniehubov: "Early reports indicate that an unknown device detonated after being found by the boys.

Advertisement:

Those injured are 12 and 15. The younger boy suffered an open head injury, while the 15-year-old boy suffered a burn on the hand.

Both have been hospitalised".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!