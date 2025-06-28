Russia forced to field obsolete T-62 tanks amid equipment shortages

Russia is intensively recommissioning obsolete combat vehicles due to significant losses of modern equipment in its war against Ukraine.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence on Telegram

Quote: "Against the background of the depletion of equipment reserves of the 1970s, the command of the Russian Armed Forces began intensely recommissioning even older models, in particular tanks of the T-62 type."

Advertisement:

Details: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence reports that T-62 tank restoration is primarily conducted at the 103rd Armoured Repair Plant in the settlement of Atamanovka, located in Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia’s Far East.

T-62 tanks are mainly supplied to the combat zone from Eastern Military District warehouses. On 27 June 2025, 21 T-62 tanks were recorded being transferred from the Eastern Military District to European Russia.

Most of these tanks are in a poor condition, having been stored outdoors without maintenance for decades. However, due to shortages of modern tanks like the T-90M and T-72B3M, T-62s are a temporary, forced solution.

Russia’s production of modern armoured vehicles is limited by insufficient industrial capacity and shortages of imported high-tech components.

Russian forces are using T-62s not only as active combat units but also as stationary firing points to reinforce defensive positions.

Background: Debris from an upgraded Iranian-made Shahed drone was found and examined in Ukraine following a recent overnight Russian attack.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!