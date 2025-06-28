All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia forced to field obsolete T-62 tanks amid equipment shortages

Olga KatsimonSaturday, 28 June 2025, 13:01
Russia forced to field obsolete T-62 tanks amid equipment shortages
Russian tanks being transported. Photo: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence

Russia is intensively recommissioning obsolete combat vehicles due to significant losses of modern equipment in its war against Ukraine.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence on Telegram

Quote: "Against the background of the depletion of equipment reserves of the 1970s, the command of the Russian Armed Forces began intensely recommissioning even older models, in particular tanks of the T-62 type."

Advertisement:

Details: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence reports that T-62 tank restoration is primarily conducted at the 103rd Armoured Repair Plant in the settlement of Atamanovka, located in Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia’s Far East.

T-62 tanks are mainly supplied to the combat zone from Eastern Military District warehouses. On 27 June 2025, 21 T-62 tanks were recorded being transferred from the Eastern Military District to European Russia.

Most of these tanks are in a poor condition, having been stored outdoors without maintenance for decades. However, due to shortages of modern tanks like the T-90M and T-72B3M, T-62s are a temporary, forced solution.

Russia’s production of modern armoured vehicles is limited by insufficient industrial capacity and shortages of imported high-tech components.

Russian forces are using T-62s not only as active combat units but also as stationary firing points to reinforce defensive positions.

Background: Debris from an upgraded Iranian-made Shahed drone was found and examined in Ukraine following a recent overnight Russian attack.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiaRusso-Ukrainian warDefence Intelligence of Ukraineweapons
Advertisement:
Former occupation "mayor" blown up in Luhansk
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and US firms sign deal for joint drone production
Russia strikes Odesa with ballistic missile: fatalities reported, two foreigners among injured
updatedRussian drone attack on Poltava: enlistment office ablaze, 2 killed, 11 injured – photos, video
Drones attack Russian cities of Lipetsk and Yelets where military airfield and battery plant are – photos, videos
Orbán's team launches new ad comparing Zelenskyy and Hungarian opposition leader Magyar – photos, video
All News
Russia
Russia expands Kazan Aviation Plant to boost bomber production – photos
Ukrainian drones hit Russian missile and artillery arsenal – source
Germany scrambled fighter jets to intercept Russian reconnaissance aircraft
RECENT NEWS
17:27
Von der Leyen: EU to step up support for Ukraine in response to US aid suspension
17:06
Ukraine's Security Service kills former occupation "mayor" in Luhansk
16:36
Ukraine's modernised Bohdana self-propelled howitzer receives international patent
16:30
Putin says he will hold phone call with Trump, later confirmed by US president
16:28
Number of injured in Russian strike on Poltava military enlistment office rises to 47 – photos
16:15
Former occupation "mayor" blown up in Luhansk
15:45
FT finds out when next conversation between Zelenskyy and Trump will take place
15:26
Ukraine confirms drone strike on Russia's Energia plant in Yelets
15:24
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and US firms sign deal for joint drone production
14:47
Zelenskyy signs law amending Budget Code for mineral agreement with US
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: