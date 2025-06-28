Two more women injured in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Russian forces attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones and artillery on Saturday 28 June, injuring two women.

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Two people have been injured. A 68-year-old woman was hospitalised in a moderate condition.

The other woman, aged 69, will receive outpatient treatment. Two homes caught fire.

The Russians targeted the city of Nikopol and the Marhanets, Pokrovske, Myrove and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Infrastructure and two houses were damaged.

The Russians used FPV drones and guided bombs to attack the Synelnykove district. The Mezhova and Velykomykhailivka hromadas were affected.

