Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on ammunition depots in Russia's Bryansk Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 28 June 2025, 21:50
Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on ammunition depots in Russia's Bryansk Oblast
Column of smoke. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Units from Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the defence forces, attacked Russian ammunition depots in Bryansk Oblast on 28 June.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The strike targeted the depots of the 1060th Centre for Logistics Support (formerly the 120th Arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defence) located in Bryansk Oblast.

Quote: "The target has been confirmed to have been hit and a fire has broken out at the facility.

The defence forces are continuing to take all measures to undermine the Russian occupiers' military and economic potential and force Russia to end its armed aggression against Ukraine."

Background: On the morning of 28 June, drones operated by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine attacked military facilities in the Russian city of Bryansk.

Russiaweapons
