Ukrainian drones hit Russian missile and artillery arsenal – source

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSaturday, 28 June 2025, 13:23
The arsenal on the mad. Photo: Google Maps

Drones operated by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) attacked military facilities in the Russian city of Bryansk on the morning of 28 June.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in Ukrainian intelligence

Details: Local media outlets reported that loud gunfire and a series of explosions had been heard in the city. Russians are actively discussing the new "DIU-namics" on social media.

The local authorities did not comment on the explosions, merely reminding people of the ban on filming and posting videos showing the "consequences of air defence operations".

Meanwhile, an intelligence source told Ukrainska Pravda that the DIU drones had hit facilities belonging to the 120th Arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defence. Information on the impact of the attack is still being gathered.

Background: On the evening of 26 June, DIU drones struck warehouses containing rocket fuel, other fuel and lubricants at the Russian forces’ 1061st logistics centre in Bryansk.

Defence Intelligence of UkrainedroneswarRussia
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
