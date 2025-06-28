All Sections
Russians attack bus on its way to evacuate people in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photo

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 28 June 2025, 23:19
Damaged bus. Photo: Yevhen Kaplin

The Russians dropped explosives from a drone on a bus belonging to the Proliska humanitarian organisation that was on its way to evacuate families with children from the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 28 June.

Source: Yevhen Kaplin, head of the organisation, on Facebook

Quote from Kaplin: "This morning, Russian-terrorist forces used a bomber drone to attack a bus belonging to the Proliska humanitarian organisation as it was on its way to evacuate families with children from settlements in the Synelnykove district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast where a mandatory evacuation has been announced.

A high-explosive fragmentation munition was dropped half a metre from the vehicle.

As a result of the attack, the bus's rear wheels were damaged, the fuel tank was damaged, the windows were smashed, the interior was damaged and the universal joint was punctured."

 
Damaged bus. 
Photo: Yevhen Kaplin

Details: It has been confirmed that there were no evacuees on the bus as it was going to pick them up. The driver is unharmed.

