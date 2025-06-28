Russians attack bus on its way to evacuate people in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photo
The Russians dropped explosives from a drone on a bus belonging to the Proliska humanitarian organisation that was on its way to evacuate families with children from the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 28 June.
Source: Yevhen Kaplin, head of the organisation, on Facebook
Quote from Kaplin: "This morning, Russian-terrorist forces used a bomber drone to attack a bus belonging to the Proliska humanitarian organisation as it was on its way to evacuate families with children from settlements in the Synelnykove district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast where a mandatory evacuation has been announced.
A high-explosive fragmentation munition was dropped half a metre from the vehicle.
As a result of the attack, the bus's rear wheels were damaged, the fuel tank was damaged, the windows were smashed, the interior was damaged and the universal joint was punctured."
Details: It has been confirmed that there were no evacuees on the bus as it was going to pick them up. The driver is unharmed.
