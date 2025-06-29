Russia loses 1,220 soldiers over past day

Ukrainian soldiers. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,220 soldiers killed and wounded and six tanks over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 29 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 1,018,940 (+1,220) military personnel;

military personnel; 10,976 (+6) tanks;

tanks; 22,915 (+7) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 29,689 (+24) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,425 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

1,189 (+0) air defence systems;

420 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

337 (+0) helicopters;

42,624 (+147) operational-tactical UAVs;

operational-tactical UAVs; 3,394 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

53,508 (+93) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,921 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

