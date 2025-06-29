All Sections
Russia loses 1,220 soldiers over past day

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 29 June 2025, 07:08
Ukrainian soldiers. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,220 soldiers killed and wounded and six tanks over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 29 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 1,018,940 (+1,220) military personnel;
  • 10,976 (+6) tanks;
  • 22,915 (+7) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 29,689 (+24) artillery systems;
  • 1,425 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,189 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 420 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 337 (+0) helicopters;
  • 42,624 (+147) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,394 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 53,508 (+93) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,921 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

