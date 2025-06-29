Officials report on aftermath of Russian strikes on Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast

Ukrainian air defence systems responding to targets. Stock photo: Western Operational Territorial Grouping of the National Guard of Ukraine

A woman was injured and infrastructure facilities damaged in a Russian attack on Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast on the night of 28–29 June.

Source: Svitlana Onyshchuk, Head of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Onyshchuk reported that debris from Russian aerial assets fell on properties in the Rohatyn and Bilshivtsi hromadas of the Ivano-Frankivsk district in the large-scale attack. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Quote: "In the village of Vasiuchyn, windows were damaged in the Church of the Intercession of the Holy Virgin of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, as well as part of the wooden bell tower.

In the village of Naraiivka, a woman was injured. She was taken to hospital. A house was also damaged."

