Drone hits roof of high-rise building in Kharkiv – Kharkiv mayor

The Kharkiv mayor's office has reported that a drone crashed into the roof of a high-rise building on the night of 28-29 June. The aftermath is being investigated.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov

Details: The authorities report that the Russians attacked "one of the most damaged residential areas of Kharkiv" with a Molniya drone, without specifying the location.

There is no information on casualties.

