All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

German foreign minister warns against underestimating Russia's threat to Germany

Mariya YemetsSunday, 29 June 2025, 10:31
German foreign minister warns against underestimating Russia's threat to Germany
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul. Photo: Getty Images

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has warned against underestimating the threat posed by Russia to Germany.

Source: European Pravda; Spiegel, a German weekly news magazine; Johann Wadephul in an interview with newspapers belonging to a German media group

Details: Wadephul noted that Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine has been and remains the greatest security threat to Europe and the most important topic in German foreign policy.

Advertisement:

The German foreign minister also warned against underestimating the threat of Russia to Germany itself.

"Russia also poses a direct threat to our peaceful life and freedom in Germany," Wadephul said.

Earlier, in an interview with Spiegel, the minister said that the tougher the Western pressure on Russia, the more likely Putin is to agree to genuine negotiations, and stressed that military aid for Ukraine is "necessary for our freedom".

Background:

  • Wadephul said in a recent speech that the risk of a military clash in the Baltic Sea "is real".
  • He also expressed concern that the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Iran was diverting attention away from Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

GermanyRussia
Advertisement:
Ukrainian drones hit Shahed drone production facility near Moscow – General Staff
Russian attack on Kyiv damaged consular department of Polish embassy
Air in Kyiv heavily polluted after Russian nighttime large-scale attack
Ukraine's air defence downs 478 aerial assets out of 550 launched by Russia
China tells EU it will not allow Russia to lose war against Ukraine – South China Morning Post
Zelenskyy to discuss US Patriot missile supplies with Trump
All News
Germany
Germany scrambled fighter jets to intercept Russian reconnaissance aircraft
Germany's Merz unwilling to speak with Putin as he only escalates attacks post-talks
Germany seeks law amendments to block Russian Nord Stream 2 sale, says Bloomberg
RECENT NEWS
12:40
Nighttime missile and drone strike: fires break out in Kyiv, 23 people injured – photos
12:20
updatedRussians attack Kryvyi Rih: fire breaks out, 3 injured
12:19
Ukrainian drones hit Shahed drone production facility near Moscow – General Staff
11:54
Stray dogs hid in metro alongside people during Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv – photos
11:37
Russian attack on Kyiv damaged consular department of Polish embassy
11:08
Trump acknowledges Putin does not intend to stop war in Ukraine after talking to him
11:01
Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv: three branches and sorting office of Nova Poshta postal operator damaged
10:17
Dutch intelligence collects proof of Russia's use of chemical weapons against Ukraine – Reuters
10:07
Ukrainian foreign minister on Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine: Putin shows his disrespect for Trump
09:53
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: fires rage, houses and vehicles damaged – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: