German foreign minister warns against underestimating Russia's threat to Germany

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has warned against underestimating the threat posed by Russia to Germany.

Details: Wadephul noted that Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine has been and remains the greatest security threat to Europe and the most important topic in German foreign policy.

The German foreign minister also warned against underestimating the threat of Russia to Germany itself.

"Russia also poses a direct threat to our peaceful life and freedom in Germany," Wadephul said.

Earlier, in an interview with Spiegel, the minister said that the tougher the Western pressure on Russia, the more likely Putin is to agree to genuine negotiations, and stressed that military aid for Ukraine is "necessary for our freedom".

Wadephul said in a recent speech that the risk of a military clash in the Baltic Sea "is real".

He also expressed concern that the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Iran was diverting attention away from Ukraine.

