Baltic Sea faces real risk of military clash, German foreign minister warns

Khrystyna Bondarieva , VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 20 June 2025, 18:39
Johann Wadephul. Photo: Wikipedia

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has warned that the Baltic Sea region is becoming a dangerous geopolitical hotspot.

Source: Wadephul at the Kiel Security Conference, quoted by LRT, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Wadephul warned that the Baltic region is a zone where the threat of military confrontation "is real".

He described it as "a zone where Russia’s aggressive hybrid activities are undermining our peace and security".

During the conference, political leaders, military officials and experts discussed the changing security situation in the Baltic Sea region. There was a particular focus on Russia’s so-called shadow fleet, which Wadephul says uses its vessels for subversive activities, including deliberately damaging undersea data and energy cables.

He also noted that Russian warships are acting aggressively, while Russian military aircraft violate the airspace of NATO countries.

"These hybrid operations and military provocations are dangerous. They are designed to destabilise our societies and to test our ability to respond," the foreign minister said.

Wadephul said Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is well aware of the strategic importance of the Baltic region, so a strong and flexible military presence is critical to deter further threats.

He confirmed that Germany is determined to help defend every square inch of NATO territory.

Background:

  • Poland is reported to have detected GPS signal disruptions over the Baltic Sea which it attributes to actions by the Russian Federation.
  • Politico has reported on how the Baltic countries are preparing their hospitals for a potential war with the Russian Federation.

