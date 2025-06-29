Russians strike apartment building in Lyman: family with child injured

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Russian forces attacked a residential area in the frontline city of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast at 07:15 on 29 June, injuring a family in one of the apartments of a five-storey building.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: A 51-year-old man, his wife and their 12-year-old son were injured.

They sustained blast injuries, shrapnel wounds, bruises and carbon monoxide poisoning.

The strike damaged the facade, windows and balconies of the building. The type of weapon used is being identified.

On Saturday 28 June, three people were injured in the city of Myrnohrad. One person was killed and two were wounded in the city of Pokrovsk, and an administrative building was damaged.

In the city of Kostiantynivka, two people were injured and a car was damaged.

In total, ten civilians have been injured and one killed in the oblast over the past 24 hours.

