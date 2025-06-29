All Sections
Russians reach outskirts of Sumy with tubed artillery fire – map

Olha Kyrylenko, Roman PetrenkoSunday, 29 June 2025, 12:29
Russians reach outskirts of Sumy with tubed artillery fire – map
The territories in green are controlled by Ukraine; those in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Russian forces managed to strike the village of Pishchane, located just outside the city of Sumy, using tubed artillery on 22–23 June. The impact site is less than one kilometre from the city border.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in law enforcement

Details: The source said that the attack on Pishchane was most likely carried out with a 152-mm rocket-assisted projectile fired from either a 2A36 (Giatsint-B, towed gun) or a 2S5 (Giatsint-S, self-propelled gun).

The maximum range of such a shell is 33 to 40 kilometres. Based on the coordinates of the impact site obtained by UP, it appears the Russian artillery fired from within Russian territory – either from the north near the village of Kulbaki or from the east, in the area of Guyevo and Gornal. Kulbaki lies north of the Russian-occupied villages in Sumy Oblast, while Guyevo and Gornal are situated along the relatively quiet Myropillia front.

 
The territories in green are controlled by Ukraine; those in red are occupied by Russia. 
Map: DeepState, Ukrainska Pravda

Why this matters: Despite the reinforcement of Ukraine’s defence forces in Sumy Oblast and ongoing counterattacks around the villages of Kindrativka, Andriivka and Yunakivka, Russian troops continue attempting to shell the city of Sumy with artillery.

Background: Ukrainska Pravda previously reported that the Russian attack on Sumy on 3 June, which killed six people, was carried out using a BM-21 Grad multiple-launch rocket system. That system has a range of 20 to 40 kilometres.

Read more: "Are you advancing on Tyotkino? We're running into the same brick wall again and again." What is happening in Sumy Oblast where Russian troops are moving forward

