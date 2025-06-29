All Sections
Perhaps Russia should be forgiven for everything that has happened, says Slovak foreign minister

Oleh PavliukSunday, 29 June 2025, 19:16
Juraj Blanár. Photo: Getty Images

Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár believes that resolving Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine requires re-establishing communication with Moscow.

Source: Slovak news agency TASR, with reference to STVR, a Slovak public broadcaster, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Speaking on Slovak broadcaster STVR, Blanár said the conflict between Ukraine and Russia cannot be solved militarily, and that such conflicts must be prevented "through diplomatic means and adherence to international law".

"Let us return to respect for international law and seek ways to communicate with the Russian Federation," he said.

The Slovak foreign minister also stated that the West must find a way to cooperate with Russia.

"And perhaps even forgive everything that has happened," Blanár added.

Background:

  • Slovakia’s leadership remains one of the few in Europe maintaining contact with Russia since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in 2022.
  • Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has visited Moscow and met with Vladimir Putin twice since returning to power in 2023.
  • Bratislava has also been stalling the adoption of new European Union sanctions against Russia.

