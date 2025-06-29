Russia's evening attacks on Kherson leaves 3 people injured

The Russians once again attacked the city of Kherson on Sunday evening, injuring three people.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that a man, 55, was wounded in a Russian attack on the Korabelnyi district. He sustained a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his face, torso, arms and legs. He is currently in hospital under medical supervision.

At around 17:30, Russian forces attacked residents of Kherson with a drone. A 54-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman were injured in the attack. Both suffered mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. They were taken to hospital, and the man is in a serious condition.

Background: On 29 June, Russian troops attacked the city of Kupiansk and the village of Vilkhuvatka in Kharkiv Oblast, killing one person and seriously injuring another.

