All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia's evening attacks on Kherson leaves 3 people injured

Olga KatsimonSunday, 29 June 2025, 19:19
Russia's evening attacks on Kherson leaves 3 people injured
The city of Kherson. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russians once again attacked the city of Kherson on Sunday evening, injuring three people.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that a man, 55, was wounded in a Russian attack on the Korabelnyi district. He sustained a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his face, torso, arms and legs. He is currently in hospital under medical supervision.

Advertisement:

At around 17:30, Russian forces attacked residents of Kherson with a drone. A 54-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman were injured in the attack. Both suffered mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. They were taken to hospital, and the man is in a serious condition.

Background: On 29 June, Russian troops attacked the city of Kupiansk and the village of Vilkhuvatka in Kharkiv Oblast, killing one person and seriously injuring another.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kherson
Advertisement:
Ukrainian drones hit Shahed drone production facility near Moscow – General Staff
Russian attack on Kyiv damaged consular department of Polish embassy
Air in Kyiv heavily polluted after Russian nighttime large-scale attack
Ukraine's air defence downs 478 aerial assets out of 550 launched by Russia
China tells EU it will not allow Russia to lose war against Ukraine – South China Morning Post
Zelenskyy to discuss US Patriot missile supplies with Trump
All News
Kherson
Russians shell central Kherson: one killed, one injured
Russians kill three civilians in Kherson Oblast
Six Kherson residents injured in Russian artillery strike in morning – video
RECENT NEWS
12:40
Nighttime missile and drone strike: fires break out in Kyiv, 23 people injured – photos
12:20
updatedRussians attack Kryvyi Rih: fire breaks out, 3 injured
12:19
Ukrainian drones hit Shahed drone production facility near Moscow – General Staff
11:54
Stray dogs hid in metro alongside people during Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv – photos
11:37
Russian attack on Kyiv damaged consular department of Polish embassy
11:08
Trump acknowledges Putin does not intend to stop war in Ukraine after talking to him
11:01
Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv: three branches and sorting office of Nova Poshta postal operator damaged
10:17
Dutch intelligence collects proof of Russia's use of chemical weapons against Ukraine – Reuters
10:07
Ukrainian foreign minister on Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine: Putin shows his disrespect for Trump
09:53
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: fires rage, houses and vehicles damaged – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: